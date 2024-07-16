Wicknell’s ex-Wife Arrested

Arrest of Sonja Madzikanda in Connection with Illegal Chrome Mining Activities

By A Correspondent | The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detained Sonja Madzikanda, ex-wife of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, in relation to her involvement in illegal chrome mining operations in the Mvurwi region.

Madzikanda was apprehended last week amidst an ongoing crackdown on illicit mining activities in the Mvurwi, Guruve-Mutorashanga area. She is alleged to have been orchestrating a deal on behalf of investors aiming to secure a substantial amount of chrome. Sources from Mashonaland Central province report that Madzikanda was detained at Mvurwi police station and, after spending over ten hours in custody, made urgent appeals to senior provincial officials before being released.

Despite multiple attempts, a formal statement from provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe remains unavailable. However, sources familiar with the matter confirmed the arrest. “Sonja Madzikanda, the ex-wife of Wicknell Chivhayo, was detained by police during a coordinated operation targeting illegal chrome miners in the Mvurwi-Guruve area. Although she claimed to be merely acting as an intermediary for investors seeking large quantities of chrome, her explanation was not convincing. She attempted to solicit assistance from high-ranking political figures, but none intervened on her behalf,” stated an unnamed source.

Contacted for a comment, Madzikanda told ZimEye, the report is “absolutely nonsensical.” She vehemently denied ever being arrested.

She also suggested to ZimEye that she’s now permanently separated or divorced.

Sources inside Zanu PF have alleged that Madzikanda has recently engaged in questionable political maneuvers, as she aspires to run for parliamentary office in 2028. “She has been attempting to establish a foothold in the politics of Mazowe District. Nevertheless, party leadership has instructed her to adhere to the proper channels after she attempted to expedite her entry into the youth league during recent co-options. It appears unlikely that she will gain traction in the constituency she is targeting,” the source added.

Madzikanda denies all. – ZimEye

