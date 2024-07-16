ZANU PF Murewa Youths Reject Genarari Chiwenga

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF youths in Murewa are pushing for the extension of Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure in office.

This stance emerges just weeks after Mnangagwa himself stated he would not exceed his term limit.

As anticipated by ZimEye.com, it has become apparent that Mnangagwa’s assertion that he would not exceed his current term in office was a shrewd manoeuvre of grandstanding.

The Murewa Youth League mobilized in public to push for Mnangagwa’s third term, as reported by a ZANU PF insider on Monday.

“Batsirai Matiza generously donated bicycles to Youth Chairpersons to facilitate the drive for support leading up to 2030.”

