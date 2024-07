Operation Chenesa Harare In Full Swing

OPERATION Chenesa Harare is in full swing with vendors operating in the Central Business District set to be evicted in a move meant to restore sanity in the CBD.

Following the successful launch of Operation Chenesa Harare by government, which saw garbage and debris being cleared from the streets, the Harare City Council has announced plans to remove street vendors, in a move aimed at further restoring order and sanity to the urban environment.

