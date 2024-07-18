Mnangagwa Crucifies Opposition Member

By Tinashe Sambiri

In a troubling development for democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe, Tineyi Mapepa from Mwenezi has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for organizing a rally for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the lead-up to the crucial elections on August 23.

This conviction raises serious concerns about the state of human rights and political expression in the country.

Mapepa’s sentencing highlights a broader pattern of repression faced by political activists and human rights defenders in Zimbabwe.

As the nation approaches pivotal elections, the crackdown on dissenting voices threatens the very foundation of democratic engagement. Genuine human rights advocates cannot afford to remain silent in the face of such injustice.

The plight of individuals like Mapepa underscores the urgent need for both local and international communities to stand in solidarity with those who risk their freedom to promote democratic values.

“The question must be asked: what message does this send to citizens who wish to engage in peaceful political discourse?

The silencing of voices advocating for change serves only to deepen disillusionment and stifle the aspirations of a population yearning for genuine democratic reform,” said Stephen Sarkozy Chuma in a statement on Tuesday.

