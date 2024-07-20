Inmates Turn Into Cats, Escape…

Inmates Turn Into Cats, Escape From Prison

Police are investigating a strange case involving two suspects who allegedly shapeshifted and became cats in order to escape from the Meyerton Police Station holding in Gauteng.

The suspects, brothers Omari and Ali Mustafa, were among 11 suspects who were arrested for possession of hijacked good.

It is alleged that the two were in police holding cells when they allegedly turned into cats and escaped. The ordeal was related by an inmate who told the Warrant Officer what happened.

Omari has since been rearrested, while his brother remains on the run.

Limpopo Newspaper

