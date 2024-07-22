Billiat Brilliance Continues

Spread the love

Former Warriors star Khama Billiat scored his 8th goal of the season and inspired Yadah to a 2-0 victory over Bikita Minerals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at The Heart Stadium today.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate, who joined the Miracle Boys after partying ways with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, has found his rhythm again and is clearly enjoying his game in the local premiership.

Billiat found the back of the net in the 72nd minute, when he fired home from close range after being released by Ryan Ncube.

Blessed Ndereki put the final nail on the Bikita coffin and when he scored Yadah’s second in the 89th minute.

Billiat is now the joint top goal scorer with CAPS United’s William Manondo.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...