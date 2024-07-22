Khupe Hit By New Cancer

By Political Reporter- The former MDC-T deputy President Thokhozani Khupe has been hit by another form of cancer.

The former deputy Prime minister (59) was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011 and underwent treatment and surgery, resulting in the surgical removal of one of her breasts.

Khupe last week revealed in parliament that she is now battling another form of breast cancer, Lobular cancer, after being initially misdiagnosed and treated for ovarian cancer.

Invasive lobular carcinoma is a type of breast cancer that begins as the growth of cells in the milk-producing glands of the breast. Khupe said:

You all saw me when I came for the swearing-in-ceremony, I was a moving grave, but look at the transformation – this is God’s work.

I would like to thank Him so very much for giving me a second chance at life, and for being my Saviour, my doctor and my protector.

