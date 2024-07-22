Rude Awakening for Mnangagwa’s 2030 Campaigner

By A Correspondent| Zanu-PF legislator Tatenda Mavetera of Chikomba West got a rude awakening after her victory rally was abruptly cancelled due to poor attendance as party supporters allegedly disapproved her perceived support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rumored bid to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

The event, planned at Garwe Stadium in Chivhu, failed to draw a significant crowd, prompting Mavetera to postpone it indefinitely to avoid embarrassment.

Internal sources within Zanu-PF suggested that factionalism over Mnangagwa’s potential third term contributed to the sabotage of Mavetera’s rally.

Party officials, feeling sidelined, reportedly neglected to mobilize support, leading to the low turnout.

Even at other rallies within her constituency during the same period, Mavetera struggled to attract attendees, sometimes resorting to addressing school pupils instead of party members.

In response to the poor attendance, Mavetera downplayed the issue.

