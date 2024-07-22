SADC must kick Out Zimbabwe for Killing And Oppressing Matabeles

Spread the love

It is quite disturbing that members of the SADC region are quick to condemn Israel for the war against Palestine while they wine and dine with the black apartheid government of Zimbabwe, which has committed genocide against the Matabele people. Over 40,000 innocent Matabele civilians, including women and children, were slaughtered.

What is more disgusting is that Zimbabwe, the perpetrator of the Matabele genocide and tribal oppression of more than 5 million Matabele people, is vocal in supporting a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine while denying the Matabele the same right to self-determination.

In 2015, Matabeleland Liberation Organisation (MLO) President, Cde Paul Siwela, on behalf of MLO, delivered a Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State, which aims to join the family of nations as The Republic of Matabeleland (RoM).

Copies of the Notice of Demand were distributed to all SADC countries and other African states, as we have nothing to hide and our cause is just.

The then Zimbabwean President, the late Robert Mugabe, pretended to be unaware of the notice until he was overthrown in a military coup by Emmerson Mnangagwa and died in exile in 2017.

Mr. Mnangagwa continues to ignore the cause of Matabeleland restoration, addressing it only to issue death threats to Matabele people who are fearlessly and unapologetically demanding the restoration of Matabeleland state.

Currently, the Zimbabwean government is conducting an illegal process named “Gukurahundi Hearings,” in which the perpetrator acts as judge and jury in their own case of genocide. The aim is to minimize the scale of the genocide, eliminate evidence, cleanse themselves of Matabele blood, and present a false narrative of the situation.

The MLO and the people of Matabeleland are saddened and pained by the perpetrator’s lack of remorse and heartlessness. We consider this a disrespect to both the deceased and living Matabele genocide victims and an act of provocation that must not go unpunished.

Our brothers and sisters in the SADC region, Africa, and the world are turning a blind eye to the diabolical events and injustices occurring in Zimbabwe against the Matabele people.

It seems some tribes and governments in the SADC region and Africa have the license to murder and oppress others, while some are doomed to be continuously slaughtered and oppressed.

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have taken the side of the oppressor,” Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said. It is clear that our African brothers from the SADC region and beyond are taking the side of the perpetrator in Zimbabwe.

We call upon all peace-loving, good people and organizations worldwide to support a two-state solution in Zimbabwe that will permanently resolve the Matabele genocide, tribal oppression, Matabele-Shona tribal animosity, and political abuse of the people of Matabeleland in Zimbabwe.

Our demands to the government of Zimbabwe are as follows:

i) Restoration of Matabeleland state as of 3 November 1893

ii) Payment of US$100 billion in reparations for the Matabele genocide

iii) Unconditional withdrawal of trumped-up treason charges and warrant of arrest against MLO President Cde Paul Siwela

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...