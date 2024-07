Samuel Sipepa Nkomo Resurfaces

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Spent the afternoon with former Minister Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, gaining valuable insights into our nation and the Alternative’s journey and future prospects.

His PhD journey and passion for education are truly inspiring.

His perspective on the present and future is remarkable, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from him.

Asbonge

