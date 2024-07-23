Chamisa Bombs Mnangagwa With Political Wisdom

By Tinashe Sambiri
Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has confidently asserted that change is inevitable.
In a statement on Sunday, Advocate Chamisa remarked:
“THE COURAGE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE…
Today, I urge you to remain focused and embrace your calling to be a force for good and a catalyst for change.
Let your actions and words overshadow the negativity from critics, doubters, cynics, skeptics, discouragers, and detractors. Be a beacon of hope. Shine brightly.
Encourage others.
Inspire hope. Spread love. Illuminate the world with the love of Christ.
Let’s make this world a better place! Please take a moment to pray for Zimbabwe, especially for those imprisoned and persecuted for their political beliefs.
Have a blessed Sunday. #MakeTheDifference”