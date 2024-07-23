Kombi Operators Arrested for Kidnapping Police Officer

By A Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe – Two kombi operators in Harare have been apprehended after allegedly kidnapping a police officer by forcing him into their vehicle and driving away.

The incident, captured in a tagged video circulating on social media, sparked outrage and concern among residents.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the police officer attempted to stop the kombi for a routine inspection.

Instead of complying, the operators forcefully abducted the officer and sped off, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving reports of the incident, leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the kidnapping.

The police officer was reportedly unharmed during the ordeal, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the brazen act.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and conduct of public transport operators in Harare.

Residents and officials alike are calling for stricter regulations and enforcement measures to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure the safety of law enforcement officers and the public.

The arrested individuals are expected to face charges related to kidnapping and assault, underscoring the gravity of their actions.

