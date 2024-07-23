Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Power Struggles Escalate

Political Reporter-As power struggles intensify in the ruling party, Zanu PF has called for an urgent Politburo meeting on Wednesday.

The party’s acting Secretary General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, announced that all members are expected to attend the meeting on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Zanu PF headquarters.

Although Mudenda stated that the primary agenda would be to provide an update on preparations for the 44th SADC Summit, sources within the party indicate that the power struggle between Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga will be a significant topic.

Over the weekend, Mutsvangwa gave an interview to The Standard, where he publicly opposed Chiwenga’s takeover from Mnangagwa, advocating instead for Mnangagwa’s successor to be elected.

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa has claimed that Mutsvangwa harbours presidential aspirations, which is corroborated by Mutsvangwa’s consistent criticism of Chiwenga.

This internal conflict traces back to the 2017 coup led by Chiwenga, which ousted former President Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa as the leader.

The original plan of the junta promised that Mnangagwa would serve two terms before handing power to Chiwenga without an election.

However, Mnangagwa’s supporters, including Mutsvangwa, seem to be reneging on this agreement.

Mutsvangwa, a staunch Mnangagwa ally, has openly stated that Chiwenga should face an election to become Mnangagwa’s successor.

In a recent interview with The Standard, he asserted, “There is no godly anointment in Zanu PF. Zanu PF is not a church where people can be anointed. The president is not the Pope of the Catholic Church or the Archbishop of Canterbury, who anoints priests.” He emphasized that all political aspirants must abide by democratic principles, saying, “Everyone who goes into politics and has an ambition to be a leader must play by the rules, especially of a revolutionary democratic party. That’s why the president was very clear, saying, ‘I will not usurp the decision-making powers of the people of Zimbabwe or the membership of Zanu PF – I will retire.’”

Mutsvangwa further compared the ruling party’s processes to religious organizations, arguing that Zanu PF operates democratically, unlike churches where leaders can unilaterally appoint successors.

“Zanu PF is not Makandiwa’s church where he can have himself, his wife, his kids, and his followers say this is my church. President Mnangagwa is an elected leader of a revolutionary democratic party,” he concluded.

This power struggle within Zanu PF raises questions about the future leadership of Zimbabwe and the party’s commitment to democratic processes amidst internal rivalries.

