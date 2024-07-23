Mnangagwa Friend Paul Kagame Claims People Forced Him To Stay In Power
By A Correspondent
Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, claims that popular demand from his citizens forced him to stay in power after he won a landslide victory in the recent elections.
According to Kagame, “When the people demand that the President stay, he has no choice but to heed their voice, as the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
Having secured a fourth term with 99.2% of the vote, Kagame extends his leadership of the East African nation to over two decades.