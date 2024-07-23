Tariro Authenticates Chivhayo Chats

By Showbiz Reporter- Radio personality Tariro Gezi had an authenticated chat with the fraudster and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo but firmly denied any romantic involvement.

Gezi, is one of the women whose chats with Chivayo were leaked last week.

She authenticated the exchange but said it was purely professional.

“Wicknell is a public figure that I admire, but I’m not one for scandals. The only time I spoke to him was when I was trying to assist musician Greatman in getting an electric wheelchair after Greatman posted his plea to Chivayo on Facebook,” Gezi explained.

“I then took that post and sent it to Chivayo’s DM, and I don’t see that as a bad move. I was only trying to help. It’s sad that the internet is now used as a tool to destroy careers. I’ve never called or met Chivayo in person. It was just that innocent Instagram chat, and I think the leaked chats are a way of trying to discredit what I’ve built over the years. I didn’t flirt with Chivayo.”

In the past, Gezi has faced rumours of being romantically involved with musicians Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare, allegations she has consistently denied.

Gezi leads a single mothers’ support group called “My Sister’s Keeper” and is the founder of the philanthropic brand “Kwana Kwana.”

Born and raised in Queenspark East, Bulawayo, by her late grandmother, Gezi attended Thomas Rudland Primary School and Regina Mundi High School in Bulawayo before relocating to Chiredzi and later to Harare.

-State Media

