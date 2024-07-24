FULL TEXT: Union Says Obert Masaraure Remains A Teacher

The government of Zimbabwe, in the form of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education through the Public Service Commission has once again trampled on the basic rights of workers in Zimbabwe by illegally and unilaterally discharging Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President from his teaching position.

The government employed the usual modus operandi of concocting strange non-existent charges against President Masaraure.

We on behalf of the Union tried to engage the employer over the issue. Our spirited efforts of engagement were stonewalled as staffers whom we met were hesitant and even afraid of engaging. Some powerful force was apparently leaning on them. Call it duress or undue influence if you like.

The government proceeded to cease the President’s salary for more than 5 years. We naturally pressed for the remuneration of the President only for the government to discharge him of his employment.

The government as an employer has always been an insincere coward who engages workers in bad faith. Our Union President Cde Obert Masaraure is a passionate patriotic award winning Science Teacher whose only crime was leading the majority of patriotic teachers in their correct legitimate fight for reasonable working conditions.

It is not Cde Obert Masaraure’s fault that the government has been paying dog’s tax to teachers for decades. He simply highlighted this plight and engaged the government in good faith within the constitutional provisions and parameters of the land. His victimisation through termination of his employment contract once again confirms the brutal vindictiveness and primitive bullying propensity of the government.

ARTUZ wishes to categorically and unequivocally reject, here and now, the illegal discharge of the President. We wish to make it clear, as we hereby do, that we will use all means necessary and unnecessary to fight and reverse this monumental injustice. We will leave no stone unturned and no turn unstoned as we claim justice for the President. All legal apparatus have since been activated to correct this illegality. Let be known that all teachers in particular and all workers in general stand behind and with our Union President against this injustice. We will provide leadership and direction until Cde Masaraure is reinstated and restitution is effected. That is a promise.

For now we declare without any avoidance of doubt that Cde Obert Masaraure remains a teacher in good standing. We treated the unlawful discharge letter as another just piece of toilet paper that we have already used it in the rightful ablution facility and flushed it to the sewage plant.

The struggle continues.

For and on behalf of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)

Secretary General

Cde Robson Nikita Chere.

