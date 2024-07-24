Marondera Man Brutally Kills Wife

A man from Marondera, who allegedly murdered his wife and son on Sunday night in a suspected case of domestic violence, has been arrested.

Ezekiel Chibvongodze who was staying with his wife and child in the Nyameni area of Marondera, is alleged to have stabbed his 26-year-old wife and six-year-old son over an unknown issue at around 8 pm Sunday night.

A fellow tenant, Egenia Bhainai, said she heard the now-deceased woman screaming and went to investigate only to discover that she had been stabbed together with her son.

“When I heard the screaming, I went to investigate only to realise the woman had been stabbed, while the child had the knife at the back and had died in the house, while the woman died outside trying to seek help,” she said.

Chibvongodze allegedly went on to drink poison and later handed himself to the police.

Scores of onlookers and relatives were gathered at the house as the police brought the suspect for indications.

Blood stains could be seen in and outside the house.

