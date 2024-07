Police Raid ZINASU Conference

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We strongly condemn the unjust arrest of over 50 ZINASU student leaders who were attending their annual conference at the Zesa Training Centre.

The regime’s actions are a blatant violation of the students’ rights to freedom of assembly, association, and expression.

Instead of supporting the next generation of leaders, the regime in Harare is choosing to silence and intimidate them.

Students must be freed!

It’s homeland or death!

FreeZinasuStudents

