Chivhayo Unleashes Hyenas On Fadzayi Mahere

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has said he will throw hyenas at former Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzayi Mahere accusing her of tormenting him everyday.

Posting a picture showing a hyena loaded in a pick-up truck, Chivhayo said he had found a solution to dealing with Mahere.

“Me when i finally decide to deal with this Tsikombi called Fadzai Mahere once and for all…every day Wicknell Chivayo this and that…Ndomusiira bere ku ma chambers kwake achangamuke.. Angazofunga kuti handina BACKUP,” said Chivhayo.

Chivhayo who is a close ally of Mnangagwa is accused of benefitting from inflated government tenders some of which he will just spend the money on extravagancy without delivering- a case in point Gwanda solar project.

He has of late been captured next to President Mnangagwa including at state functions much to the anger of citizens who feel he has captured the state.

