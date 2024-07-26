Mnangagwa A Beacon of Hope: Zanu PF Youth League Boss

By A Correspondent

Taurai Kandishaya, the head of the Zanu PF Youth League, has hailed Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa as a beacon of hope amidst Zimbabwe’s challenging economic climate.

In a fervent display of support on Thursday, Kandishaya extolled Mnangagwa’s virtues:

“We are beneficiaries of unity. We have no place for those who sow discord in our hearts and minds.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa represents our dimension, foundation, cornerstone, torchbearer, guarantor, and provider.

He is, in essence, our fountain of hope. He is the Bishop of our political spirituality, and we rely on him.”

