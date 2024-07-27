Watch Chiwenga Losing Top Ally To Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- One of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s allies and Youth Minister Tino Machakaire has joined the Emmerson Mnangagwa 2030 campaign.

Machakaire hails from Chiwenga’s home province, Mashonaland East and is believed to have been brought into politics by the former Army boss.

On the weekend, Machakaire appeared on social media, addressing a rally where he ironically attacked Chiwenga.

Below is the video where Machakaire is attacking Chiwenga.

