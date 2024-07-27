Zanu PF Official Steals Relief Food

By A Correspondent

Police are currently investigating a Zanu PF official from Mhondoro-Mubaira following allegations of food theft.

Linet Chirwa, the Zanu PF councillor for Ward 5 in Mhondoro-Mubaira, along with several Chegutu Rural District Council officials, are implicated in the theft.

They are accused of stealing multiple bags of maize intended for drought relief in the district.

Authorities have managed to recover some of the stolen bags during their investigation.

