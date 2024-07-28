Mnangagwa Brings Back Green Bombers

THE branded Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, designed to nurture patriotic, well-rounded and disciplined citizens, has opened its doors to the first 1000 youths.

The launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has paved the way for the start of training programmes with Dadaya Training Centre accommodating 750 youths and Vumba Centre having 250 female trainees.

The training programme for the youth marks a new beginning for the country towards empowering youths to become responsible citizens.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/featured/youth-service-in-zimbabwe-training-begins/

