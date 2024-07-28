Tatenda Zhoya Printing Fake COS Papers in Massive Scam

By A Correspondent | ZimEye**

A shocking scandal last week came to light involving Tatenda Zhoya, a UK-based Zimbabwean, who has been exposed by ZimEye for printing counterfeit Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) papers. The incident highlights the perils and profound impact of COS fraud on the community, which relies on these documents for legitimate work opportunities and visa applications.

**The Discovery**

ZimEye’s investigation revealed that Zhoya was caught after printing two fake COS documents, which are legally authorized only by the Home Office. This fraudulent activity poses serious risks to job seekers who depend on authentic COS papers for their employment and residency in the UK.

**The Victims**

Last week, Zhoya supplied these counterfeit papers to two unsuspecting job seekers, compromising their chances of securing legitimate employment and potentially exposing them to legal consequences. When confronted by ZimEye, a visibly anxious Zhoya did not deny issuing the fake documentation, which is crucial for obtaining work permits or visas.

“I was told by my employer that the COS is fake,” Zhoya stated. However, the company involved, whose name is withheld, denied his claims, asserting that they do not use agents like Zhoya and that job seekers receive the papers directly from them.

**Changing Stories**

Under further questioning, Zhoya altered his story, claiming he received the COS from an agent named Becky but failed to provide her surname. Ultimately, he confessed to printing the fake documents, attempting to cover up his fraudulent actions.

**Background Checks and Impact**

Further background checks on Zhoya revealed a history of dishonesty, painting a troubling picture of an individual willing to exploit vulnerable job seekers. The broader implications of such scams are significant, undermining trust within the community and jeopardizing the futures of those seeking legitimate opportunities abroad.

**Community Call to Action**

The revelation of Zhoya’s actions serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of COS fraud. The community is urged to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activities to prevent further exploitation. ZimEye continues to investigate the matter and seeks to bring justice to the affected individuals.

**ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM?**

If you believe you have been affected by COS fraud, please come forward and share your story to help prevent further injustices.

#cosscam #cosfraud

