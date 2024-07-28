Tshabangu Humiliated

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Job Sikhala has distanced himself from the controversial Citizens Coalition for Change interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Sikhala rejected Tshabangu’s claims that he had agreed to a meeting. On Thursday, Tshabangu claimed :

“I’m pleased that Job Sikhala is regaining political awareness. He called me yesterday and requested a meeting for tomorrow when I go to Harare.

We plan to form a strong opposition for the 2028 general election and ensure Zanu PF’s downfall.”

In response, Sikhala said:

“Me, calling a regime enabler who is running a CIO project? You must have had some very bad dreams. I never intended to call you.

Keep waiting; you might get a call from your imagination. For your information, you are the most despised sellout of the century. You cannot undermine the people’s struggle and escape the consequences.

When the time comes, you will have no refuge. They might praise you now, but when they see you’ve served their purposes, they’ll discard you. Then you’ll realize the truth of who Jesus is.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...