Zimbabwe Wins Rugby Africa Cup 2024

Spread the love

By Sports Reporter | ZimEye | Zimbabwe’s national rugby team, the Sables, have emerged victorious in the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 after a resounding 29-3 win over Algeria in the final match. The thrilling game, which marked a significant achievement for Zimbabwean rugby, concluded the tournament on a high note for the team and its supporters.

In a message of congratulations, the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. “Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Sables for winning the Rugby Africa Cup 2024! We are all proud of you!,” wrote Mnangagwa, highlighting the national pride and unity brought about by this victory.

### Final Standings:

– **Final**: Zimbabwe 29 – Algeria 3

– **Third Place**: Kenya 27 – Namibia 38

– **Fifth Place**: Uganda 34 – Senegal 31

– **Seventh Place**: Ivory Coast 25 – Burkina Faso 10

Match Highlights:

– Zimbabwe demonstrated dominance throughout the match, securing a solid lead early on and maintaining it to the end.

– Uganda faced a tough challenge but managed to secure fifth place with a narrow victory over Senegal.

– The competition was fierce, with teams from across the continent showcasing their skills and determination.

The triumph in the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 marks a momentous occasion for Zimbabwean rugby, promising to inspire future generations and boost the sport’s popularity across the nation.

—

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...