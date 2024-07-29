Bulawayo Youths Block Mnangagwa’s Continued Rule

Political Reporter-Zanu PF Bulawayo Youth League has disapproved of President Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term.

The youth league said Mnagagwa should rescind his decision not to seek re-election when his term of office expires in 2028.

Youth League Provincial Chairman, Freedom Murechu said :

“As the youth league in Bulawayo, we have come up with several resolutions which we request our national Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tino Machakaire, to pass them to the President.

“The major resolution is that we are impressed with the development that President Mnangagwa has spearheaded within the nation. We kindly request that he sees through his Vision 2030 and continue with the development of the nation till he finishes what he set,” said Murechu.

“We also resolved that after observing the works of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, we appeal to the President that the day Vice-President Nkomo died be declared a national holiday,” said Murechu.

