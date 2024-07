Nelson Chamisa Envisions Bright Future for Zimbabwe

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa remains optimistic about the nation’s future.

On Sunday, he declared:

“ZIMBABWE WILL ACHIEVE MORE THAN THIS… It is possible within our lifetime!

Let’s make these #Spaghetti roads a reality. #NewDawn #ForEveryone #ImagineIt”

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/KYornQRMJ4AJ1mhL/?mibextid=oFDknk

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...