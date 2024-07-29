Stand-Up And Block Mnangagwa’s Third Term Bid, Kasukuwere Tells Zimbabweans

Ex-cabinet minister and one-time Zanu PF heavyweight Saviour Kasukuwere says Zimbabweans should stand up and block attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond his two-term limit stipulated in the country’s laws.

This follows a campaign just launched by the Zimbabwe incumbent’s Zanu PF allies for him to stay beyond 2028, when his two terms in office lapse.

Mnangagwa (81) said recently he does not wish to stay beyond 2028 but his supporters who include Zanu PF provincial chairs, youths and women want him to stay on.

An attempt by the Zimbabwe incumbent to serve beyond his two-term limit is feared could plunge the country into a constitutional mess and create bad precedence for a country that has had its fair share of political problems.

“The ill-fated 2030 mobilisation by factional interests within Zanu PF must be resisted. The current government is yet to complete a year in its second term of office. ED was sworn in for the second and last term on the 4th September 2023,” Kasukuwere posted on X (Twitter).

“To imagine that his minions are already running around motivating for a third term is careless and dangerous.

“This will require that we rise up and defend the constitution from this calculated assault.”

The South Africa exiled former legislator said, “Politicians, the Clergy, veterans of the struggle, peasants, business leaders, youths, women and all citizens, this is the time to say NO to this madness.

“Already, the ‘cooking’ is underway at times disguised as gastronomy engagements! The women and youths are now being prepared accordingly.”

Kasukuwere says calls for Mnangagwa to stay on are being sponsored by the President himself but wants it to appear he was yielding to people’s demands.

He continued, “The multiple voices within the party are sending different signals and sadly, it appears ED is very much behind these shenanigans, typical modus operandi, deny, deny then yield to the people’s demands.

“The country therefore has to stop this madness before the future of our children is personalised. We have to join hands and take a stand against this crude and divisive rhetoric.”

