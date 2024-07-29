Zanu PF Youth League Official Invades Anglican University Event

Zanu PF Youth League boss Taurai Kandishaya on Saturday invaded a church event in Malawi.

See statement below :

Today, I had the distinct honour of presenting at the Youth Summit on Climate Change held at the Lake Malawi Anglican University in Malawi.

This event provided profound insights into the excitement that pervades the SADC region as President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to assume the SADC chairmanship.

As a proud Zimbabwean, I have always recognized our nation as a beacon of African development, particularly with our pioneering land reform. However, today’s summit revealed that Zimbabwe’s influence extends far beyond this achievement.

Our discussions underscored Zimbabwe’s trailblazing role in climate change adaptation.

Programs like Pfumvudza are just the beginning, showcasing our nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The strength and structure of our climate response are increasingly acknowledged across the SADC region, reflecting the far-reaching impact of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership and his administration’s effective policies.

Transitioning from climate action to broader governance, it became clear that youth across SADC hold immense confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

His impending tenure is seen as a transformative moment, filled with hope and new opportunities for youth empowerment.

His Pan-African stance, encapsulated by the “Nyika inovakwa neve vayo” philosophy, calls on young people to take ownership of their future and contribute actively to national development.

The respect for President Mnangagwa is not confined to Zimbabwe.

His liberation credentials and steadfast commitment to Pan-African ideals have solidified his reputation as a respected leader throughout SADC.

His dedication to local communities and youth empowerment resonates deeply, inspiring young people across the region with his statesmanship and resolve.

It is indeed a privilege to exist in an era where we are guided by President ED Mnangagwa.

It is a fortune to witness such a defining moment. As Zimbabwe steps into the role of SADC chair, regional youths were very clear: let us unite and support President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership.

Together, under his guidance, we are poised to make remarkable strides in building a resilient and sustainable future for our region.

In this defining moment, let us embrace the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance and development, championed by a leader who truly understands and supports the aspirations of the youth.

Source : Taurai Kandishaya

