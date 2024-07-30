Parliament Grills Minister Over Looting Of Maize

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha, faced intense questioning in the National Assembly regarding the alleged politicization and theft of food aid by suspected Zanu PF activists and traditional leaders.

Human rights organizations, including the Zimbabwe Peace Project, have reported numerous instances where food aid has been diverted or misappropriated by politically connected individuals.

Mashonaland West proportional representative MP Mutsa Murombedzi challenged Dinha to clarify what steps the government has implemented to ensure that drought relief is distributed fairly and transparently, irrespective of political affiliation.

Murombedzi highlighted the critical nature of the aid, emphasizing that even a small amount of grain could be vital for vulnerable individuals.

“Maize is being stolen by known people. The maize is meant for relief, targeting the vulnerable. A cup of grain is the difference between life and death, that we know,” Murombedzi said.

“Can your Ministry come up with a firm distribution system ?”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...