Tragic Bullying Incident Shocks Community

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: FEMALE LEARNER KILLED IN ALLEGED BULLYING INCIDENT

.

.

A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of a young student at Gedlembane Secondary School outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

According to eyewitnesses, two female students engaged in a physical altercation outside the school premises after classes had dismissed on 26 July 2024. The fight, reportedly sparked by a personal dispute, quickly escalated into a brutal exchange of blows.

Tragically, one of the girls sustained fatal injuries during the brawl and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...