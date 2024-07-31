Four Opposition Activists Abducted

ZimEye
This is the last picture of human rights defenders SAMUEL GWENZI, NAMATAI KWEKWEZA, ROBSON CHERE &VUSUMUZI MOYO who have been removed from an aircraft at Harare International Airport by state agents. World must hold @edmnangagwa accountable for their safety pic.twitter.com/1utj4YsvIj— Lord Jonny Oates (@jonny_oates) July 31, 2024
