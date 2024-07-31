Mnangagwa Terror Campaigner Dies Of BP

By Political Reporter- Former Zanu PF Redcliff Town Councillor for Ward 5 and former Mafidhi-Mnangagwa Primary School headmaster, Chamunorwa Foroma has died.

Foroma died in his sleep at his home in Rutendo suburb on Tuesday morning.

Forma was a well-known Mnangagwa frontman and was known for terrorising opposition members on behalf of Mnangagwa.

He was a Ward 5 councillor on a Zanu-PF ticket during the 2013 to 2018 term.

By the time of his death, he was the headmaster of Rutendo Primary School after having moved from Mafidhi-Mnangagwa Primary School.

A family member who declined to be named said: “On the day he woke up like any other normal day and took a bath and had his breakfast. He even wanted to go to work but his wife insisted that he stay at home since his blood pressure was a bit high. After being convinced, he took a nap and never woke up from the sleep,” said the family member.

