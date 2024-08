Bulawayo Senator Arrested

Spread the love

According to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, Bulawayo Senator Gideon Shoko has been arrested by Bulawayo CID Law and Order without committing any crime.

“He’s being targeted for being a progressive voice, a chilling example of the regime’s crackdown on its own citizens ahead of the SADC summit,” Siziba said.

More to follow….

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...