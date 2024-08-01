Learn How To Catch Fish First, Not How To Cook Fish…

By Dr Barnabas Marambire

I was invited to a certain event to speak, and I gave my life experience as a testimony, how I grew up as an orphan under very tough circumstances.

However, I shared how determination, focus, Hardworking and God’s love had sustained me to become successful.

After the event, we did a small talk and interacted, exchange numbers, the usual thing that people do after an event.

Normally, after such encouragement, I would hope to receive more inquiries on how one can start a business, link to certain opportunities or engagement on pursuing business ventures, unfortunately I received a couple of financial requests. It’s a huge turnoff for me.

People don’t care about learning how to catch a fish. They just want fish.

People don’t care much to learn how to make money. They just want money.

If we keep that mentality as Africans, then we are very far from liberating ourselves financially.

The C.E.O, Dr

