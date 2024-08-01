Tshabangu Slams Sikhala: “Unrepentant and Ungrateful”

By A Correspondent

In a recent outburst, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has made a provocative claim regarding Job Sikhala’s recent release from prison.

Tshabangu, known for his enigmatic and controversial statements, has alleged that he played a pivotal role in securing Sikhala’s freedom, but his public praise has quickly turned into sharp criticism.

On Wednesday, Tshabangu expressed his frustration over Sikhala’s behavior following his release.

He described Sikhala as an “unrepentant politician” who has failed to show the maturity and gratitude expected after his release.

Tshabangu revealed his disillusionment with Sikhala’s conduct, accusing him of becoming “too big-headed” and expressing his belief that Sikhala’s arrogance will ultimately lead to his downfall.

In his statement, Tshabangu said, “When I negotiated his release from prison, I thought he’d change his character and act like a mature politician.

But now he’s becoming too big-headed, so I’ll leave him to play his ball but I know he’s bound to fail. @JobSikhala1 has totally betrayed me, but politics will humble him.”

Tshabangu’s remarks reflect the strained relationship between the two prominent political figures and highlight the often tumultuous nature of Zimbabwean politics.

As tensions escalate, the broader political implications of this rift remain to be seen, with Tshabangu’s criticism likely to influence perceptions of both his own role in the release and Sikhala’s future in the political arena.

