Citizens Launch Fundraising Campaign for Chingwizi Primary School

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Freeman Chari, a US-based Zimbabwean human rights activist, software engineer, and biomedical scientist, is spearheading the Citizens Initiative’s fundraising campaign for Chingwizi Primary School in Masvingo Province.

The Citizens Initiative, a charity organization established by volunteers, is dedicated to offering relief to marginalized communities.

It is a MOnday, another good day to do good. Help us build this school. https://t.co/zzhyeRYe5M — Freeman (@freemanchari) July 29, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...