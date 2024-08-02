Missing Woman Alert…

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: WOMAN MISSING AFTER ATTENDING SOUL SESSION

.

.

.

The community of Ga-Sekgopo outside Polokwane in Limpopo is on high alert following the mysterious disappearance of 27-year-old Morongwa Mootane, a resident of Malatji section. Morongwa was last seen on Sunday, when she left her home to attend a soul session in the area.

She has not returned home since, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Family and friends have launched an extensive search, reaching out to everyone who might have seen her or had any contact with her, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

Morongwa’s phone has also been unreachable, adding to the family’s growing concern.

The family is appealing to anyone who might have information about Morongwa’s whereabouts to come forward. They have urged the community to keep an eye out and to report any potential leads.

If you have seen Morongwa Mootane or have any information that could assist in locating her, please contact Marvelous Makoma Mootane at 076 465 5671.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...