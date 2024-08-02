Shock As Zanu PF Varakashi Publicly Threaten To Kill Nelson Chamisa

By A Correspondent

In a disturbing development in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, a group associated with the ruling Zanu PF party has issued a stark and alarming threat against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The threat, made by individuals running the Operation Restore Legacy Facebook page, has stirred significant concern and outrage among supporters and observers.

On Thursday, the page posted a slogan that has historically been associated with severe political violence.

The phrase “Pasi lo Chamisa labalandeli bakhe pasi,” which translates to “Down with Chamisa and his supporters, down,” has been condemned as a thinly veiled call for violence.

This type of rhetoric, laden with ominous implications, recalls a troubling period in Zimbabwe’s political history, where such slogans were used to justify harsh measures against political adversaries.

Operation Restore Legacy, a group known for its staunch support of Zanu PF and its controversial methods, has previously been involved in orchestrating campaigns to bolster the ruling party’s grip on power.

The Facebook page in question has been a platform for pro-Zanu PF sentiments, but this recent post escalates the situation to a dangerous level, suggesting an intent to intimidate or harm Chamisa and his followers.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been a prominent critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, advocating for democratic reforms and an end to corruption. His vocal opposition has made him a target of hostility from various quarters within the ruling party.

The threat from the Varakashi, Zanu PF’s notorious militia known for their aggressive tactics, adds a new dimension to the risks faced by Chamisa and his supporters.

The reaction to the threat has been swift and condemning.

Human rights organizations and opposition leaders have called for immediate action to ensure the safety of Chamisa and his team. There are demands for the government to denounce the threat publicly and take steps to protect political figures from such violent intimidation.

In response, Zanu PF has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the threat. However, the incident underscores the volatile nature of Zimbabwe’s political environment, where rhetoric can quickly translate into real-world violence.

The situation remains tense, with many calling for heightened vigilance and stronger safeguards to protect democratic processes and political dissent in the country.

