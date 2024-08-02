Sikhala, Ngarivhume Blast Mnangagwa

Herald story titled “Government to Take Firm Action Against Instigators of Violence” is Rubbish:

31 July 2024

PRESS RELEASE

BY Job Sikhala : National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) &

Jacob Ngarivhume : Transform Zimbabwe (TZ)

We the undersigned leaders of Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) political party and the Chairman and Facilitator of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) a broad based civic movement, demand an apology and withdrawal of the false story published by the Herald of today Wednesday the 31st of July 2024 to the effect that we have been sponsored by Oppenheimers funded Brenthurst Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to lead demonstrations against the illegitimate Zanupf regime in Harare.

The story imputed that the National Democratic Working Group and Transform Zimbabwe in association with the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), are organising demonstrations to destabilise Zimbabwe during the SADC Summit when Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship.

The first thing we realised is that there are no any sources that the Herald got the rubbish story from, except paranoid and frightened looters sitting at Munhumutapa Building. It’s all the hallucinations they pass out as authentic news.

Their sources are illusionary and desperate failures who are seeking to cover their intentions and desperation to arrest us and our members. We know what the regime does when it wants to arrest its opponents. They plant their lies in the Herald and run with it as a fact and hype nonsense to get its opponents arrested.

We challenge them to produce the evidence of their lies, failure of which we shall take drastic legal action to rectify these lies. We are not organizations of empty threats. We follow every word we say with legal action.

If we want to lead a demonstration within the confines and permissible parameters of our constitution, we won’t hide about it. We will openly pronounce it. The Herald story is some load of illusions and paranoia.

We have instructed our lawyers to demand that the Herald retracts its lies or we seek redress in the courts of law

Signed……. Job Sikhala : National Democratic Working Group (NDWG)

Jacob Ngarivhume : Transform Zimbabwe (TZ).

