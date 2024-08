Winky D Jets Into Germany for 3rd Aug Shows

By Showbiz Reporter | Winky D has landed in Germany ahead of his upcoming show on 3 Aug.



Nuff love Germany🇩🇪 massive. lets come in numbers on Saturday 3 August Winky D DiBigman

🎟️Get your tickets here: https://fixr.co/event/winky-d-live-in-germany-tickets-722259183

finally in Douchland… Winky D

dem head to the show

