Ancelotti Hails Arda Güler as Future Star

Spread the love

Carlo Ancelotti has high praise for emerging talent Arda Güler, describing him as a potential future star if he continues to excel in his preferred midfield position. According to Ancelotti, Güler’s best position on the field is as a number 10 or slightly right of center, where his left-footed finesse and shooting opportunities can be fully utilized.

Ancelotti noted that Güler has been diligent in his training during the off-season, showcasing improved strength while maintaining his quality. The Real Madrid coach is optimistic about Güler’s prospects for the upcoming season, highlighting that he is set to play a significantly larger role within the team.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...