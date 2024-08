Ngarivhume To Appear In Court…

The President of Transform Zimbabwe Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested and spend the night in cells.

He was detained at Law and Order.

He is being accused of having attended the meeting together with Jameson Timba and the 70 who are currently in custody.

It is however untrue.

He will be in court today, (03/08/24) 9am at Rotten Row.

Source : Transform Zimbabwe

