Chamisa Predicts Mnangagwa’s Downfall

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has forecasted the end of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

Chamisa, known for his eloquent and poetic style, addressed his political rival in a statement on Saturday.

Drawing from biblical imagery, Chamisa remarked, “THE TEMPORARINESS OF ALL WICKEDNESS… I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a native green tree. Yet he passed away, and behold, he was no more; indeed I sought him, but he could not be found.”

He referenced Psalm 37:35-36 to emphasize his belief that no power, however formidable, is permanent. Chamisa concluded with a message of hope, “Sabbath blessings!”

