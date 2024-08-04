CIO Rounds Up Foreigners In Masvingo

By Political Reporter- State security agents in Masvingo last week rounded up two foreign nationals and arrested them from their lodgings.

One of the foreigners had complained about water shortages and load shedding in the town.

Lucas Slavik, a national from the Czech Republic, and Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda were charged with spreading falsehoods and possessing pornographic material, respectively.

The two appeared in a packed courtroom at Masvingo Magistrates on Friday, attended by senior police officers and CIO operatives.

Despite their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers, arguing that the law pertaining to falsehoods had been repealed years ago, Magistrate Madzingo remanded them in custody until Monday.

Makoni stood in for the State.

The Mirror understands that the Czech Republic Embassy is making frantic efforts to secure the release of its citizen.

Police confiscated the men’s laptops, cameras, a sex toy, passports, cash, and bags.

According to the State, Slavik, who was staying at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo, was disturbed by riotous noise outside.

Upon investigating, he discovered it was a group of mourners whose relative had been run over by a vehicle.

Slavik began recording a video in which he stated that Zimbabwe lacks water and electricity and that prices are rising.

Police officers saw and arrested him, charging him with spreading falsehoods based on the recording.

Ironically, the courtroom where Slavik appeared had no power, leading his lawyer to ask the magistrate, “Would it be a falsehood if he says there is no electricity in court?”—prompting laughter from the courtroom.

Mabvure also informed the magistrate that Masvingo had been without water for several days and electricity for 12 hours.

After arresting Slavik, police went to the lodge and found a sex toy in Ssekamwa’s bag, leading to his arrest.

Source – Masvingo Mirror

