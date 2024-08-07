Company Completes State House Precast Wall Project

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| Paulos Construction has finished the construction of the State House’s precast wall, with civil engineers describing the project as top class befitting of the protected premises.

There was noise when Paulos Construction was awarded the tender for the construction of the precast wall of Number 1 Chancellor Avenue, which included the President’s residence and offices.

Part of the precast wall built by Paulos Construction at State House

Close sources told this publication that the project has been concluded within the time frames stipulated in the tender documents, justifying the firm’s bid.

“All eyes were on the firm and they have delivered, justifying why they got into the race for the tender. This puts them ahead of other bidders which are known for not delivering. The precast wall was done in record time, within the agreed timelines,” the source said.

Paulos Construction is owned by businessman Paul Tempter Tungwarara who has also been spearheading a number of initiatives which have benefitted locals.

These include the countrywide borehole drilling scheme and the recently launched solar scheme in Glen View.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...