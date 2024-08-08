Chamisa Calls For Immediate Release Of Political Prisoners

By Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe has become “hell on earth,” opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa declared.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chamisa said :

“Proper Elections and Fixing Broken Politics”

Following the controversial and disputed 2023 General Elections, Zimbabweans have faced ongoing instability and unrest.

Currently, 78 families and a one-year-old child are grieving the loss of their loved ones due to the detention of 78 political prisoners.

These individuals, who held diverse political views and exercised their right to freedom of expression, were arrested on June 16, 2024, while celebrating Africa Youth Day.

They have been imprisoned for over 45 days.

Families of individuals such as Namatai Kwekeza, a human rights defender; Samuel Gwenzi, a civil society advocate; Robson Chere, a trade unionist; Promise Munkuli; and Vusimuzi Moyo are also in distress. These individuals are detained solely because of their advocacy for a better Zimbabwe and their opposition to injustices.

Robson Chere’s family is particularly concerned about his health due to injuries sustained during his arrest. Robson, a staunch advocate for workers’ rights, only seeks a better future for Zimbabwe’s workforce.

The family of Bruce Moyo, a young Councillor from Bulawayo, is suffering due to his detention, which stemmed from his exercise of political freedom and youth representation.

Many others, both young and old, are languishing in prison after being abruptly detained for no other reason than exercising their constitutional rights to association.

In Zimbabwe, being an active, conscious citizen and being young has become a crime. The youth are being persecuted for their beliefs and their desire for a better life.

The situation has reached a point where youthfulness itself is criminalized.

This assault on citizens calls for unity across political divides to condemn and reject these violations, violence, and injustices.

To the citizens of @SADC_News and all African nations, this is not civilized politics. It is bizarre and unacceptable and must be condemned by all progressives worldwide.

Zimbabwe must be free and democratic. We, the citizens, with our faith and determination, will bring about change.

#NewDawn #NewPolitics #FreeThemAll

