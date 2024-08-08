Curfew As Army Tankers Flood Chitungwiza

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed soldiers and police officers in Chitungwiza ahead of the SADC summit.

This has caused businesses and residents to self-impose an early curfew.

Wednesday afternoon, soldiers and police entered Chitungwiza in convoys, with the soldiers in motorised military gear, while police details moved around armed with water canons, batons and guns.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi said that the security deployments in Chitungwiza were “normal” procedures and that they could potentially be extended to other areas if deemed necessary.

He said:

Those are normal police deployments. Just to assure police visibility. So there is nothing sinister or alarming about the presence of police officers, whether on foot or cycles or when they are conducting motorised patrols like what you are indicating (has happened in Chitungwiza).

It’s not only Chitungwiza, but where there is a need for police to show its presence, we will certainly do so.

Nyathi, however, refused to comment on the duration of

