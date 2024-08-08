Genesis Mangombe Ditches DeMbare

Former Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe has made a swift move to Scottland FC, a rising force in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One, just 24 hours after parting ways with the Harare giants.

Mangombe resigned from Dynamos late on Monday and was immediately appointed by Scottland FC the following day. The young coach expressed confidence in his new role, highlighting the support he has received from the Mabvuku-based club.

“With the right support, we can achieve great things,” Mangombe stated. “I believe this is the place where I can truly demonstrate my capabilities, and I am confident that we will go far.”

Scottland FC has tasked Mangombe with leading the team to promotion to the Premier Soccer League. Currently, Scottland FC is in fourth place, just four points behind the leaders, MWORS FC.

